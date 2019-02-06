Judd Apatow is set to team up with Billy Eichner and Nick Stoller to create a new same-sex romantic comedy about two men with commitment issues.
The 51-year-old filmmaker-and-comedian will co-produce an untitled romantic comedy for Universal, written by and starring three-time Emmy nominee Billy, 40, under Apatow Productions banner with 'Bad Neighbors' director Nick, 42, directing and producing under his Global Solutions banners.
According to Deadline, the film will center around two men who have commitment problems as they enter into as relationship and will be the first movie under the Apatow Productions banner that focuses on a same-sex relationship.
There is no word yet on who will be cast opposite the 'Parks and Recreation' actor as his proposed romantic interest.
Billy took to social media to share his excitement over the forthcoming movie and insisted he was ''proud as hell'' to be part of the project.
Tweeting to his 2.18 Million followers, he said: ''Excited, terrified, completely in shock and PROUD as hell to announce this movie. We're making a big, new romantic comedy for Universal!!!! AHHHHHHH!!! (sic)''
Retweeting an article about the film, the 'Billy on the Street' star wrote: ''Getting emotional reading all your messages about this, especially from my LGBTQ friends. I will do my best not to let you down!!! (sic).''
The 'American Horror Story' actor was quickly flooded with messages of support from fans and friends.
Chrissy Teigen wrote: ''BILLY this is very exciting!!! I will be renting out the entire theater and watching with all my friends (no one) (sic)''
To which the comedian replied: ''Thank you, my friend. I will sit right next to you and keep asking if you like it!!! (sic)''
Julianne Moore joked: ''Congratulations! Is there a part for me?''
Billy then quipped: ''You can play my dad! #Diversity #Inclusive #StillAlice (sic)''
