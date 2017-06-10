Judd Apatow thinks Leslie Mann is the ''greatest thing that's ever happened'' to him.

The 49-year-old film producer couldn't help but gush about his wife for all to see on Instagram yesterday (09.06.17) as they celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary.

Alongside a black-and-white photograph of them on their wedding day, Judd wrote: ''Today is the 20th anniversary of my marriage to the brilliant, hilarious, amazing Leslie Mann. The greatest thing that has ever happened to me. (sic)''

The 'Trainwreck' star met the 45-year-old actress, who have two daughters Maude, 19, and Iris, 14, together, in 1995 and got married two years later in 1997.

But Judd recently said he thought Leslie had ''bad taste'' because she married him.

He said: ''She has no sense of what attractive is based on marrying me. She doesn't get it. There will be an ugly guy and she's like, 'He's cute,' and there it is.''

And the couple are so comfortable with one another that Judd doesn't mind rummaging through Leslie's beauty box and smothering his face with her products.

The blonde beauty said previously: ''He knows my whole routine by now. Though once, he began using my purple-tinted shampoo not knowing it's meant for blondes, and it turned his hair this weird colour. He didn't understand what was happening.''