Judd Apatow doesn't consider himself to be a feminist.

The 49-year-old producer, director and writer might have worked closely with women's rights activists such as Lena Dunham, but he admits he just ''does what's right'' and isn't actively seeking to try and help ''women do better'' in the film industry.

When asked if he considers himself a feminist, the 'Knocked Up' director said: ''I don't, at least not in those terms. I just try to do what's right whenever I see the opportunity. I'm sure I make mistakes. But I'm not working with Lena because I want women to do better; I'm working with Lena because she's so inspiring.''

And when speaking about his movie 'Bridesmaids', Judd insisted that whilst his ''starting point'' was not to make a movie that ''opened some doors'' for women, but is pleased that was the end result.

Speaking to Vulture.com, he said: ''With 'Bridesmaids', I never thought, It'd be great if there was a movie that starred a lot of women and maybe that will help open some doors. It's great if that ends up happening, but that sort of thinking is never the starting point. Same thing with 'The Big Sick'. I'm not thinking about representing minorities. I'm not thinking about society. I'm thinking, No one else's ever made a movie about someone like this. That means it's not going to be hacky. It'll be new. Now let's make it great.''

Meanwhile Judd - who served as a producer on Lena's HBO comedy 'Girls' - recently admitted he was amazed by the ''talent'' of the 31-year-old actress.

He said: ''I didn't really plan to do TV. And then I met Lena [Dunham, and] I just thought, Oh, this is such a special talent. I would do anything with her.

''The entire landscape of television changed and people would give you a season order and give you commitments. Now, what I like to do, which wasn't really built for network, is suddenly more in demand.''