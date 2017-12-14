Judd Apatow is ''disgusted'' by the sexual misconduct allegations made against some of Hollywood's biggest names.
Judd Apatow is ''disgusted'' by the sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood.
The 50-year-old filmmaker is disappointed by the allegations brought against the likes of Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and others.
Speaking during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, he said: ''My instinct is always to say the thing they say don't say, which is like it concerns me as a father of two daughters it concerns me, but you shouldn't have to have daughters to get that it's disgusting. You should be able to say as the owner of a bird, I'm disgusted. Everybody should be disgusted. It's horrible ... Women always knew men were disgusting and now men are going, 'I guess we are disgusting.' We didn't know how terrible that we were.''
It comes after Judd called on The Weinstein Company to be shut down after he was accused of sexually harassing a number of female employees and actresses over a period of almost three decades.
He said: ''Who gives a s**t [about the company]? Shut it down, shut it down. We have enough 'Project Runway'. People know what I'm doing. If I'm in the office, and the door is closed, they know I'm secretly eating red velvet cupcakes.''
And Judd hopes it will lead to a drastic change in the treatment of women in the film industry.
He added: ''This is leading to a new examination of how women are treated in this industry and hopefully we can create a new environment where women feel supported when they speak out against creeps like Harvey Weinstein.''
Sia gets a string of Hollywood stars involved in her latest music video, a festive number entitled 'Santa's Coming For Us' from her newly released...
A startling new video has been unveiled by Alt-J to go with their newest single 'Pleader'.
Green Day have long been known for having political undertones in their music, and their new song 'Back In The USA' is no different.
The film is almost half an hour longer than 'The Force Awakens'.
The actress will no doubt be returning for the long-running FX series.
The film is expected to continue without Mendes' involvement.
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
An astute satire of the pop music business, this raucous mock-documentary is consistently hilarious from...
Amy Schumer makes her big screen debut with a script that feels like a much-extended...
In the 1970s came the most controversial and accessible comedy ever seen. The National Lampoon...
Amy enjoys her life in the big city with her comfortable apartment, wacky friends and...
Fans of the Oscar-winning 2006 Irish film Once (and its more recent stage-musical adaptation) may...
It's been nearly 10 years since we first met Ron Burgundy, and this sequel is...
This overlong comedy is so episodic that watching it is exactly like sitting through five...
Segel and Stoller repeat their duties from 2008's Forgetting Sarah Marshall and come up with...
An unusually sharp script makes this silly comedy thoroughly enjoyable, even when it tips over...
Kristen Wiig finally gets her chance to shine in a lead role with this hilarious...