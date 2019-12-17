Judas Priest ''probably'' won't release a new record in 2020.

Rob Halford and co dropped their 19th studio album 'Firepower' in 2018, and the frontman has said that whilst they have started working on new tunes, it's unlikely they will be out next year.

The 68-year-old heavy metal star also admitted that they are ''moving faster'' than ever before because ''the clock is ticking'', as he vowed to continue rocking like The Rolling Stones.

Asked in an interview with Detroit radio station 101 WRIF if fans can expect their next record to be out in the next 12 months, he said: ''Probably not, no.

''But we're starting work [on new material].

''And like I've always said, it'll be ready when it's ready.

''But we're probably moving faster than we ever did, because the clock is ticking.

''Thank you, Rolling Stones. When I watch Mick [Jagger] and the boys, man, it makes my heart swell.

''And [the way] those guys are doing it at that point in their life -- man.

''I said year ago, I wanna be screaming out 'Painkiller' when I turn 80; I wanna be on a stage somewhere.''

The 'Breakin' The Law' rocker says that they want to ''keep that electricity buzzing'' as their connection with their fanbase is ''stronger than ever''.

He added: ''It's a beautiful life in rock and roll, and I never wanna switch it off, man; I wanna keep that electricity buzzing.

''It's so important, as a musician, to have that connectivity, and that connectivity is stronger than ever now with our beautiful fans and supporters.''

Last February, the band were dealt a blow as guitarist Glenn Tipton was forced to step back from touring due to Parkinson's disease.

The Grammy Award-winning musician is still a member of the heavy metal band - which is also comprised of Richie Faulkner, Scott Travis and Ian Hill - but he had to give up long periods on the road because he was struggling to play the more ''challenging'' songs, due to the symptoms of the degenerative disorder which affects the nervous system.

Andy Sneap - who previously played with Priest as well as Megadeth and Opeth in the past - has been stepping in for him.