Judas Priest's Rob Halford is set to become the first ever recipient of the Loudwire Music Awards' Lemmy Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 'Breakin' The Law' hitmaker was close to late Motorhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister - who sadly passed away in December 2015 after suffering from inoperable prostate cancer - and is thrilled to have been chosen for the accolade handed to rock stars who the spirit of the 'Ace of Spades' singer.

Of the honour, the 65-year-old rocker said: ''At long last the metal stars are aligned and I'm stoked to attend this year's Loudwire Awards show.

''I'm excited to shout hails with horns up for all of my friends at Loudwire and all the bands and the fans! It's going to be a hell of a crazy night of good times and major surprises!''

Judas Priest will be joined by Body Count, Halestorm, Starset and Power Trip at the ceremony held at The Novo in downtown Los Angeles on October 24.

Lzzy Halestorm said: ''I'm so looking forward to the Loudwire Awards this year, it's a Rock 'n' Roll family reunion with all our friends there representing the genres that drive both our horns and hearts!''

Meanwhile, Black Sabbath guitar legend Tony Iommi is also to be honoured with the Courage Award after bravely overcoming his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis in 2011.

Iommi had to have his legendary guitar-plucking hand molded to form the Hand of Doom trophy for the award.

The 'Paranoid' hitmaker - who is currently in remission - said: ''Of all the funny things that I've done in my life, this was another one. I was asked if I would do a mold of my hand so that they could make it into an award. I was very honored.''

Fozzy singer and WWE star Chris Jericho will host the ceremony.