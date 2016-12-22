Eternamente Juan Gabriel will be held on 18 February (17) at the Foro Pegaso in Mexico and will be the first in a series of tributes planned in the country and around the world, according to Billboard.com.

"We are here to announce the first official concert that our family is planning in honour of my father Juan Gabriel," says the singer's son, Ivan Aguilera. "We have the support of Mexico's government to produce something of high quality, just like the concerts my father gave us... It will be something very special where people will be able to relive the experience of watching their idol Juan Gabriel."

Juanes, Jesse & Joy, and David Bisbal, among others, will perform at the show.

"During performances, we will be showing images of Juan Gabriel but we have a very, very big surprise," Ivan continues, hinting at a possible hologram of the legend. "I can't say much yet but we will be using high quality technology."

In September (16), several tribute shows were held across the country to honour the famed singer, who passed away of a heart attack at his home in Santa Monica, California in August (16).