Artists including Juanes, Andrea Bocelli, Jesse & Joy, David Bisbal, and Luis Fonsi will be hitting the stage for the special Eternamente Juan Gabriel show, which will take place at Foro Pegaso in Mexico on 18 February (17), but there will be one very special guest joining the line-up - Gabriel himself.

According to a Twitter post from concert producer Gustavo Arias, the music icon, who died in August (16), will be resurrected in digital form.

"Juan Gabriel in Hologram with all the cast singing his most beautiful song," he wrote, seemingly referring to the singer's classic hit Amor Eterno.

Arias' post appears to confirm rumours previously teased by Gabriel's son, Ivan Aguilera, who hinted at the use of hologram technology when he announced the concert line-up in December (16).

"During performances, we will be showing images of Juan Gabriel but we have a very, very big surprise," he said. "I can't say much yet but we will be using high quality technology."

Gabriel won't be the first deceased Latin star to be brought back to life as a hologram - Jenni Rivera also returned from the dead for a surprise appearance at a Day of the Dead event in California in October (16).

The Mexican-American singer was killed in a plane crash in 2012.