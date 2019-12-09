JP Cooper wants to collaborate with Kanye West.

The 'She's On My Mind' singer has admitted he would love to team up with the 'Jesus Walks' hitmaker on a track, despite him heading in a religious direction with his music.

When asked who he'd like to work with, JP exclusively told BANG Showbiz at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT at London's The O2 arena at the weekend: ''Controversial maybe - but probably Kanye!''

The 'Gold Digger' rapper released the LP 'Jesus is King', which follows a Christian theme, in October, with Kanye hailing the music ''an expression of the gospel''.

The 42-year-old star - who is married to reality star Kim Kardashian West - also recently called himself the ''greatest artist that God has ever created''.

He proclaimed: ''I know that God's been calling me for a long time and the devil's been distracting me for a long time.

''When I was in my lowest points, God was there with me and sending me visions and inspiring me, and I remember sitting in the hospital at UCLA after having a mental breakdown and there's documentation of me drawing a church and [wanting to] start a church in the middle of Calabasas.''

Meanwhile, 'Perfect Strangers' hitmaker JP has also teased that his second album will be out in 2020, and he has some more ''surprise collabs'' on the way for fans.

On what to expect from him next year, he replied: ''Album number two, that will be a big thing.

''A lot of touring, a few more little surprise collabs.''

JP released his top 10 debut album 'Raised Under Grey Skies' in October 2017.

He's previously collaborated with the likes of Jonas Blue and Stormzy.