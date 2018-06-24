Jourdan Dunn doesn't exercise on holiday.

The 27-year-old model would much rather relax with a good book and a cocktail than hit the gym or go for a run when she's taking a break from it all.

She said: ''I wish I could tell you that I exercise on the beach and use the hotel gym but that is not me.

''Give me a rum and passionfruit and I'm good to go.''

Before she jets off, Jourdan undergoes a number of beauty treatments so she can keep her make-up minimal.

She told Grazia magazine: ''On holiday, I don't want to be putting make-up on each day.

''So before I go, I get my eyebrows threaded, eyelash extensions done, then all I do is slap on tinted moisturiser and lip gloss.''

Though she likes a cocktail on vacation, the British beauty is also careful to ensure she stays hydrated.

She said: ''When I'm in the sun, my cardinal rule is to stay hydrated. I probably go through four bottles [of water] a day.''

Jourdan doesn't use expensive products when it comes to taking care of her sun-baked skin and even makes her own treatments.

She said: ''I use coconut oil on my body and to remove make-up.

''During the day I spritz rosewater. I buy a spray bottle, some rosewater, then mix in tea tree oil and aloe vera. It's so calming.''

However, she has previously admitted she loves trying out new products and is happy to splash the cash.

She said: ''I'm someone who loves skincare products and hoards them. I am always testing the latest and greatest, and often spend a pretty penny on the premium remedies for clear skin.''