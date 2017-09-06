Jourdan Dunn wants to launch a cookware range.

The 27-year-old model thinks it is important for her to set herself ''daily goals'', and one thing on her list that she would ''love'' to do is to release a cookery book of her own, as well as her own line of woks and cooking utensils.

Speaking to Stylist magazine, the brunette beauty said: '' I have my notebook and set myself daily goals, even if they're something little like making sure I wake up on time or that I phone a certain person because I don't like speaking on the phone. Then at the end of the day, I look back on it and if I have achieved them I feel so good and I know I can set myself up for bigger goals. I feel small things lead to big ones.

''I'd love to have a few cookbooks and my own cookware - I love stir-fries so I'd like to do a wok and my own cookware - it's so important to have good knives. I think you need to set yourself goals.''

The catwalk icon - who was announced as the face of Maybelline - has revealed she is an avid fan of beauty and skincare products and dreams of launching her own skincare range as well.

She explained: ''I would love to have my own skincare line.

''The one thing I do a lot is go overboard with skincare; I go on Cult Beauty and I spend way too much. My go-to brands are Sunday Riley, Tata Harper, Dr Dennis Gross, Ling ... the list goes on. I get sucked in. I'm obsessed; I always want to try and find the perfect cleanser or mask.''

The style muse has collaborated with a number of fashion houses over the years, including Missguided and Marks & Spencer, she has admitted she doesn't pay ''that much attention'' to the most popular trends.

She said: ''I'm in fashion but I don't pay that much attention [ to it]. If you ask me about trends, I don't really know about them, but if i see something I love, I'm like, 'Yes'' That will work for me.' It's all about what feels good.''