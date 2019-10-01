Jourdan Dunn considered having calf implants when she was younger.

The 29-year-old model admitted she struggled with insecurity about her body, in particular because she wasn't as curvy as other members of her family.

She said: ''Being a young girl, growing up in the industry and having your insecurities get you jobs - it's highlighted.

''Being Caribbean, everybody in my family has curves. My mum is curvy, my cousins.

''Then seeing music videos...being at home and pretending I'm a video girl, then realising I can't be a video girl because I ain't got that to be backing it up, but, whatever, I'm going to still shake it! That was definitely a thing.

''When I was younger, I was actually thinking of having calf implants.''

Jourdan - who has nine-year-old son Riley from a previous relationship - admitted she felt frustrated when she was a ''lone voice'' calling out racism in the fashion industry.

She told the November issue of Britain's Vogue magazine: ''I just said what was on my mind. I did start feeling like a lone voice because I felt like, 'I'm being vocal and my peers are being silent.'

''I was like, 'I don't want to talk about this anymore. Why am I the only one? You're going through the same thing. You look like me.'''

But now, the model thinks people are much more vocal about important causes and she can only see more progress being made.

She said: ''Everybody comes together and backs each other now. It's not just one person.

''What I love about this generation is that everyone's so fearless and everyone has a voice - people are not gonna let things slide anymore.

''I don't believe that it can go backwards because people won't allow it.''

Read the full interview with Jourdan in the November issue of British Vogue, which is available on digital download and on newsstands on Friday (04.10.19).