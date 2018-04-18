Jourdan Dunn has been announced as SmartWater's new ambassador.

The 27-year-old supermodel has teamed up with the GLACEAU UK to show how the premium bottled water plays a big part in her active and busy lifestyle as she juggles being a mum to eight-year-old Riley as well as travelling around the globe for her busy work schedule and says that looking and feeling good starts from the inside.

She said: ''Looking and feeling my best is an essential part of my job is and water has always been the starting point for me. With my hectic travel schedule, early call times and juggling motherhood and an active social life, SmartWater is my number one go-to in order to stay refreshed and focused throughout the day.''

And the former Victoria's Secret model says her top tip for maintaining her glowing skin and keeping her energy up is by prioritizing hydration in her life and she is ''passionate'' about the brand's commitment to recyclable packaging.

She said: ''I'm passionate about wellness and drinking water is my top health, fitness and beauty tip. I've always chosen SmartWater because of the clean, crisp taste. I'm also in love with the packaging - simple, chic and 100 per cent recyclable which is important to me.''

Jourdan proves a natural fit for SmartWater, balancing her successful career with motherhood, international travel and a passion for health and fitness, meaning that hydration is the foundation to her dynamic lifestyle.