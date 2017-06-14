Jourdan Dunn takes a ''shot of collagen'' every day to give her flawless skin.

The 26-year-old model has fronted campaigns for designer labels and the brunette beauty has revealed the secret behind her enviably looking complexion is that she swigs a small amount of Pure Gold Collagen every day.

The catwalk icon shared her cosmetic tips with a picture of the product on her Instagram Story, which lasts on the photo-sharing site for 24 hours.

And she captioned the post: ''A shot of collagen a day keeps my skin lookin bae

''@goldcollagen (sic).''

Meanwhile, the fashion muse has admitted she used to be ''obsessed'' with finding negative comments about herself online because she had ''body issues'', but she has since learned to love her appearance.

Speaking previously, the British star said: ''I used to be obsessed with searching for negative stuff about myself on Twitter.

''It was hard for me to be a model because I had such insecurities.

''When you don't love yourself, it's difficult and I had a lot of body issues.

''I now know loving yourself is the most important thing.

''I get attacks about getting ready. The pictures go everywhere and people find any little reason to pick at you. It's a lot to deal with.''

Jourdan - who has seven-year-old son Riley - persevered with her career because she felt she had a ''responsibility'' to continue inspiring budding models and young women.

She explained: ''I had all these girls telling me, 'Jourdan, I'm so proud of you, you're my inspiration'. I felt I had a responsibility to carry on for those girls.

''I wanted them to see me, a black girl, doing all of these shows so they'd think maybe they could do it too.''