Jourdan Dunn's Met Gala hair took ''days of preparation''.

The 27-year-old model wanted to interpret the event's Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination theme in a way which paid tribute to her Rastafarian grandfather, so her hairstylist Lacy Redway created dreadlocks - as the style is often associated with the religious movement of Jamaican culture - with faux hair and embellishments to complete her look.

She explained: ''The hair took days of preparation leading up to the event, hours upon hours of work to create the dreadlock look.

''The dreads hold a lot of personal meaning to me. The idea of incorporating them into my look this year was to pay homage to my grandfather who is Rastafarian.''

Jourdan is a veteran of the event and has walked the red carpet 10 times in previous years and this time worked with Diane Von Furstenberg's creative director, Nathan Jenden, to create a floor-length white gown with a matching structured cape, which she said was important for her to be ''very involved'' in the process.

Speaking to Vogue.com, she said: ''I was very involved in the entire process which meant a lot to me to have that support from the entire team at DVF.

''We had a total of three fittings between London and New York, there was a lot of discussion and many ideas bounced around between myself and the team at DVF, which made it a very collaborative and organic experience.''

And the Victoria Secret model had to ''pump up'' her skincare routine to get her skin ready for the big night, so she made sure to moisturise leading up to the event.

She revealed: ''At the Met Gala you definitely have to pump up the routine! I'm a skincare enthusiast, so I really kept my routine leading up to the event very nourishing and moisturising to prep my skin for the big night.''