Jourdan Dunn is a ''skincare freak'' with a 14-step night routine.

The 28-year-old British fashion model takes her complexion very seriously and says she has picked up a number of tips on caring for her skin since entering the fashion industry.

Jourdan told Marie Claire magazine: ''I'm a skincare freak, so I devote a lot of time to it. I used to follow a 14-step skincare regime in the evening, but I've like narrowed that down now I just keep things simple and make sure that I use the right products. If I'm wearing make-up during the day, especially from a shoot, I'll do a double cleanse, I'll use an oil cleanser and then I'll use a cream or a foam cleanser and then I use a rose water and aloe vera spritz, which I'll just make up myself.

''I also sleep on a silk pillowcase. I'm obsessed with it. I even take it with me on the plane, to hotels, everywhere. Because it's silk, it's not harsh like cotton on your skin and your hair. And drink loads of Smartwater. You have to stay hydrated.''

Jourdan, who has son Riley Dunn, eight, became the first black model to walk in a Prada show for a decade in 2008 and has appeared in the 'Yoncé' and 'XO' visuals for Beyonce's 2013 self-titled album.

Her experience in campaigns and fashion runways has meant the supermodel has worked with some of the most prestigious make-up artists in the world and has picked up tips which include using a credit card when applying mascara.

Jourdan added: ''I remember when I first started doing shows, this make-up artist, Renee Garnes, who I still work with, got her credit card and put it behind my eyelashes. She then got the mascara and started to apply it against the card. It made such a difference, it looked like I had falsies on.

''I was reading something from this Korean beauty guru and she said, 'however much time you spend getting ready, like putting make-up on etc, that's the same amount of time you should take taking it off.' So like if you spend like half an hour then should spend half an hour taking it off. I despise face wipes, I think that's just disgusting and I feel like you really need to like you know cleanse your face properly and get rid of every bit of dirt and make-up grime.''