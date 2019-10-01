Jourdan Dunn has stopped sharing pictures of her son on social media.

The 29-year-old model's little boy Riley, nine, used to make semi-regular appearances on her Instagram account but she no longer features him on her page because he was starting to get recognised in public and found the attention overwhelming.

She explained: ''It does have an effect on him. People noticing and recognising him. It can be a lot for him.''

But Jourdan admitted Riley has also asked for an Instagram account of his own, despite being much younger than the site's permitted minimum age of 13.

She told the November issue of Britain's Vogue magazine: ''He has asked me, and I said, 'Absolutely not!' ''

The British model is usually her own ''best cheerleader'' but has recently praised her son as her biggest source of motivation and encouragement.

Asked what keeps her motivated, she said: ''Riley. And myself. I definitely try to be my own best cheerleader at times because I feel like everyone should. If I'm having one of those days where I can't be bothered or feel down, seeing a picture of my son. He always encourages me.

''If he sees me down, he'll say, 'Mummy, you need to smile,' or, 'Mummy, it's not that bad.' He motivates me to want to do better.''

And despite all she has accomplished in her modelling career, Jourdan thinks her son is her greatest achievement.

She admitted: ''It's really cheesy but being a mum and having my son Riley [is my greatest achievement].''

Read the full interview with Jourdan in the November issue of British Vogue, which is available on digital download and on newsstands on Friday (04.10.19).