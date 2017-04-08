Jourdan Dunn's mum is her best friend.

The 26-year-old model - who has a seven-year-old son called Riley - has always been close to her mother and is able to confide in her about anything.

She said: ''My mum Dee [is my best friend]. I have always had such a great relationship with her. She's someone I can tell everything to.''

But while Jourdan is close to her mum, she is currently annoyed with her two brothers.

She told Grazia magazine: ''My youngest brother Kain [owes me an apology]. I called Riley for a chat during London Fashion Week and he could tell I was a bit stressed out.

''He asked my mum to buy me my favourite Galaxy Cookie Crumble, so he could cheer me up - and my brother ate my chocolate...

''My brother Antoine woke me up at six o'clock this morning to attend a boxing class he was teaching - after I went to bed at four.

''I was happy to go and support him but I really didn't appreciate being woken up.''

But the stunning star loves spending quality time with her family and splashed out on a luxury holiday for them all over the festive season.

Asked her biggest extravagance, Jourdan said: ''I took my whole family to Barbados for Christmas and New Year. It was our first holiday together for seven years.

''There was a butler and a cook. It was a lot but well worth it.''

And although Jourdan enjoys her career, it can be tough being away for her son for long periods at a time.

She admitted: ''I had only seen him once during Fashion Month as I stay in hotels because it's easier for events.

''I took him to school yesterday, which was nice, but I feel like that's not enough. I can't wait to see his face.''