Jourdan Dunn's mum is her best friend.
The 26-year-old model - who has a seven-year-old son called Riley - has always been close to her mother and is able to confide in her about anything.
She said: ''My mum Dee [is my best friend]. I have always had such a great relationship with her. She's someone I can tell everything to.''
But while Jourdan is close to her mum, she is currently annoyed with her two brothers.
She told Grazia magazine: ''My youngest brother Kain [owes me an apology]. I called Riley for a chat during London Fashion Week and he could tell I was a bit stressed out.
''He asked my mum to buy me my favourite Galaxy Cookie Crumble, so he could cheer me up - and my brother ate my chocolate...
''My brother Antoine woke me up at six o'clock this morning to attend a boxing class he was teaching - after I went to bed at four.
''I was happy to go and support him but I really didn't appreciate being woken up.''
But the stunning star loves spending quality time with her family and splashed out on a luxury holiday for them all over the festive season.
Asked her biggest extravagance, Jourdan said: ''I took my whole family to Barbados for Christmas and New Year. It was our first holiday together for seven years.
''There was a butler and a cook. It was a lot but well worth it.''
And although Jourdan enjoys her career, it can be tough being away for her son for long periods at a time.
She admitted: ''I had only seen him once during Fashion Month as I stay in hotels because it's easier for events.
''I took him to school yesterday, which was nice, but I feel like that's not enough. I can't wait to see his face.''
