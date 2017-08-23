Jourdan Dunn has launched her second collection with Missguided.

The 27-year-old model joined forces with the fashion house in March this year to unveil her debut LonDunn + Missguided collection, and the brunette beauty has taken to social media to announce ''drop 2'' for the label is available to buy now.

Alongside an Instagram picture of the catwalk icon in the brand's campaign, which sees the star sport a slinky metallic dress with a denim jacket over the top, she wrote: ''LONDUNN X MISSGUIDED DROP 2 OUT NOW!

@missguided (sic).''

The fashion muse - who has seven-year-old son Riley - posted a string of videos of her on set of the photoshoot on her Instagram Story, which lasts on the photo-sharing site for 24 hours, over the past few days.

One clip captures Jourdan adorning silver knee high boots and a purple velvet jumper dress as she danced on the steps outside of the studio during a short break.

Jourdan has revealed when she designed her capsule she was adamant her creations would suit all body types, to make everyone feel ''comfortable'' in her garments.

Speaking previously, she said: ''I want people who are 5 feet 5 inches and skinny, or 5 feet 5 inches and curvy, or 5 feet 10 inches - all types of women - to feel comfortable in it and feel good. So, once I got the mindset of how I wanted it to be, I had to then think, 'Ok, maybe that fabric might not be too complementary to this kind of woman or that kind of woman'. We played around.''

Jourdan has previously teamed up with Marks and Spencer on the Lil' LonDunn childrenswear line, and the star has admitted she is selective with what projects she takes on because she wants it to feel ''authentic''.

She explained: ''I'm not just going to put my name to something random. With the kids' line it was authentic because I have a child, and with Missguided, I want to be able to dress women.''