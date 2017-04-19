Jourdan Dunn cries every fashion week.

The 26-year-old model - who was discovered at the age of just 15 - has admitted the hectic period of runway shows always leaves her feeling exhausted and homesick, and she will regularly pick up the phone to call her mother Dee when she is upset.

Speaking to Grazia magazine, the brunette beauty said: ''There hasn't been a single Fashion Week where I haven't cried.

''I always end up ringing my mum, crying, 'Mummy, I want to go home. These people are crazy.' ''

Jourdan - who has a seven-year-old son, Riley - is very close to her parent and was devastated the first time she worked away without her by her side at the age of 18.

She recalled ''I remember the first trip without her. I cried on the plane to New York. I cried at the agency, I cried at the apartment. I cried every day because I missed by family. I was scared.''

And the British beauty admits she didn't enjoy modelling when she first started her career.

She said: ''When I started, I honestly did not enjoy it. I didn't talk to anybody, I used to write everyone else off like, 'You're fashion people, I'm normal. You don't get me, you're not from where I'm from. '''

When Jourdan had her child, her partner was jailed for drug possession and the model credits her family for helping her get through the tough time in her life.

She explained: ''The women in my family are extremely strong. My mother and great grandmother just made it work and even though I was going through so much with the fact I got pregnant, and with Riley's dad, my mum made me realise I didn't have the time to sit down and think about it and be in my feelings.

''I just had to get on with it and do it.''