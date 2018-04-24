Joss Whedon feels heartbroken at having to exit the 'Batgirl' movie.

The 53-year-old filmmaker had originally been lined up to helm the DC film, but Joss - who has been criticised for his 'Justice League' reshoots - ultimately decided to walk away from the project, saying he had issues developing the right story.

Of his decision to walk away from the movie, Joss told Variety: ''It had been a year since I first pitched the story and a lot happened in that year.

''I felt some of the elements might not work as well, and the story kind of just crumbled in my hands.''

It's also been suggested that Joss' decision to quit the film was influenced by a scathing blog written by his ex-wife Kai Cole, who publicly slammed the director, saying he is a ''hypocrite preaching feminist ideals''.

But Joss has rubbished those suggestions, insisting that isn't the reason why he's no longer directing the 'Batgirl' movie.

Instead, the director explained that his idea for the film simply wasn't the right fit, which left him feeling heartbroken.

He said: ''There were elements I hadn't mastered and after a long time felt like I wasn't going to. So, I told people I didn't have an idea, which isn't the exact truth.

''I had an idea that didn't fit in the space that was left for it. It was a little heartbreaking because I was so excited about it.''