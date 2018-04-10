Joss Whedon has been replaced by Christina Hodson on the 'Batgirl' script.

The 'Bumblebee: The Movie' scribe is set to use her talents to pen the screenplay for the hotly-anticipated motion picture after the 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' director recently confirmed he had departed the movie because he ''really didn't have a story''.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. are moving ahead with the film after eyeing Hodson to write the script following her work on the 'Transformers' spin-off.

The script is expected to feature Barbra Gordon, the daughter of Gotham City police commissioner James Gordon.

Hodson previously wrote 2017 thriller 'Unforgettable', which featured Rosario Dawson and Katherine Heigl.

Whedon announced in February he was departing the project, and thanked DC president Geoff Johns and Warner Bros. Picture Group president Toby Emmerich for their help.

He said in a statement: ''Batgirl is such an exciting project, and Warners/DC such collaborative and supportive partners, that it took me months to realise I really didn't have a story.

''I'm grateful to Geoff and Toby and everyone who was so welcoming when I arrived, and so understanding when I ... uh, is there a sexier word for 'failed'? (sic)''

Whedon co-wrote DC Comics superhero motion picture 'Justice League', which dropped in November 2017, but it was panned by critics, sparking speculation late last year that he could leave 'Batgirl'.

Such talk was dismissed at the time and he was said to be busily working on the script.

It's not yet known who will take on the titular role of Batgirl, who was played by Alicia Silverstone in 1997 motion picture 'Batman & Robin'.