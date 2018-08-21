Joss Whedon has praised Marvel Studios for the freedom it gives to individual filmmakers.

The 54-year-old director - who was at the helm of both 'The Avengers'

and 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' - addressed the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe's huge success, and admitted a big part of that is the way individual voices are encouraged.

Speaking as part of an MCU directors roundtable included in the

digital release of 'Avengers: Infinity War', he said: ''Something

Marvel does that is brilliant and it applies to all of us is that,

nobody here necessarily had the resume to make the next big action film.

''They were interested in having that person speak they weren't

interested in saying, 'look just do, just hit the marks.'

''They wanted each one of us to bring ourselves to the movie and you can tell, as much as there's a throughline in Marvel, you can

definitely tell who's who and what they constantly want to talk

about.''

This variety has worked well for the franchise, with Jon Favreau

('Iron Man') and James Gunn ('Guardians of the Galaxy') amongst those who put their individual stamps on their own pieces of the universe.

Meanwhile, Whedon - who previously left Marvel and worked on the DC Extended Universe, including re-shoots for 'Justice League' - recently confirmed he was working on a 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' reboot.

While he will be executive producer on the new series, Monica

Owusu-Breen is set to write and produce, while serving as showrunner.

Producers have described the show in a vague manner, explaining: ''Like our world, it will be richly diverse, and like the original, some aspects of the series could be seen as metaphors for issues facing us all today.''