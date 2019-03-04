Joss Whedon is among the stars to have paid tribute to ''funny committed and gracious'' Luke Perry, following the news of his passing.

The actor sadly passed away on Monday (04.03.19) at the age of 52 following his hospitalisation for a stroke last week, and director Joss - who worked with Luke on the 1992 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' movie - is among the stars to have paid their respects on social media in the wake of the tragic news.

He tweeted: ''The first time I met Luke Perry we talked about what kind of movie we wanted ''Buffy'' to be. I asked if he'd ever seen ''Near Dark'' and he gave me a look of HOW DARE YOU SIR and I knew we'd get along. Funny, committed, and always gracious. He shouldn't be gone. (sic)''

Luke's 'Beverly Hills, 90210' co-star Ian Ziering also took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the news, saying he would ''bask in the loving memories'' they'd created together over the past three decades of their friendship.

He wrote: ''Dearest Luke,

''I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind. (sic)''

Actress Molly Ringwald also paid tribute, writing: ''My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. #LukePerry (sic)''

Whilst Maria Shriver tweeted: ''Super sad to hear the news about actor Luke Perry. Interviewed him several times, always such a lovely gentleman. Great guy. God bless him and his family. (sic)''

Paramedics were called to Luke's Los Angeles home in Sherman Oaks at 9.40am on Wednesday (27.02.19) after he suffered a stroke, though at the time it was unknown what condition he was in.

The 'Riverdale' star's death was then confirmed by a representative on Monday.

In a statement, they said: ''[Perry] was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.''