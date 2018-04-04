Joshua Sasse has seemingly taken a swipe at his ex Kylie Minogue in an Instagram post on Tuesday (03.04.18) where he talked about how ''losing someone in your life'' was never a personal thing.
Joshua Sasse seemingly took a swipe at his ex Kylie Minogue in an Instagram post on Tuesday (03.04.18).
The 30-year-old actor split from his fiancée last year after two years together but appeared to suggest their split wasn't ''personal'' in a lengthy message where he said ''losing someone in your life'' was never a personal thing.
The picture contained the words: ''Whatever it is that's happening to you, you have to know, and always remember; It's. Not. Personal. (sic)''
Whilst he wrote below: ''None of it is. When your roof is leaking, when you lose your job, when you lose someone in your life - none of it is personal. You are a part of the universe like a wave is a part of the ocean. It's not personal when some of a riverbank is eroded or an oak falls down in a storm. That is just the nature of life, ebb & flow.
''Don't hold on to it - the minute you let go of trying to control everything, it will all come back to you and then you will realize that none of it matters - and then you can carry on with your life without this weight you've had on your back. Let go. #letgo #f**kit #itsnotpersonal #inspire #inspireyourself #motivation #happy #love #life #you #me (sic)''
Meanwhile, Kylie previously admitted she had to rebuild her life ''physically and mentally a bit'' following their break up.
She shared: ''You can't negotiate the downfall of your relationship carefully. I did have to rebuild myself, physically and mentally a bit. But no, 2017 was a great year. I loved it. I actually loved it. Because I knew where I stood. I knew what work I had to do and I did it. I know I turned a corner and learnt a lot about myself. Sometimes it takes something like stepping out of your comfort zone, some drama like that, to shake things up.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.