Joshua Jackson and his girlfriend Jodie Turner-Smith have obtained a marriage licence.
Joshua Jackson has obtained a marriage licence.
The 'Dawson's Creek' star and his girlfriend Jodie Turner-Smith were seen clutching a brown envelope as they left the Beverly Hills courthouse.
Joshua's mother Fiona was also there to pick up the document, which remains valid in the United States for 90 days from the date of issue.
Meanwhile, Joshua previously admitted he didn't marry Diane Kruger, who he was in a 10 year relationship until 2016, because he's not religious.
Speaking during their relationship, he said: ''I can tell you why we're not married: We're not religious. I don't feel any more or less committed to Diane for not having stood in front of a priest and had a giant party.
''We're both children of divorce, so it's hard for me to take marriage at face value as the thing that shows you've grown up and are committed to another person. But it may change at some point.''
When Joshua and Diane split, the actor admitted the dating scene had changed drastically since he was last single, because of the reliance on technology.
He said: ''Things have changed a little bit since last time I was single. Maybe it was there, but I don't remember it. I mean, everything's on your phone now, right? There's no more talking to people anymore. You talk to somebody and they're like, 'Ugh! No, no, no, no, no! We don't do that anymore.' So, yeah, it's been quite a big change.''
Vivacious ex-dancer Beth reaches gambler's paradise Las Vegas in the hope of becoming a cocktail...
Shutter Trailer A newly married couple discovers disturbing, ghostly images in photographs they develop after...
It's one of the oldest tricks in the movies: If you've got a tired story,...
Filmmakers go overboard all the time, but none more than Oliver Stone. When Stone released...
There is poetry to leaving home and starting life, but it only goes so far....
I may not love your work but I don't think much of your mind, either....
From a raw material standpoint, you can't get much better than Dangerous Liaisons. Wisely,...
A secret society so powerful it can get away with murder. A secret society...
A Scream knock-off? Yes. A good Scream knock-off? No.Sadly, Urban Legend will...
I have quickly found myself tiring of the peculiar tedium of the gritty twentysomething whodunit....
For all of Robert Altman's greatness, his lasting legacy to future filmmakers may be the...