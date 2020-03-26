Joshua Jackson has been receiving parenting advice from his 'Little Fires Everywhere' co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.
Joshua Jackson has been receiving parenting advice from Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.
The 41-year-old star and his wife Jodie Turner-Smith are due to welcome their first child into the world very soon and he is grateful for the tips he's received from his 'Little Fires Everywhere' co-stars because he admires the way they juggle their work with parenting.
He told 'Good Morning America' in a video interview: ''Both of them were incredibly helpful.
''Both of them are not just actresses, but they run their own companies. They're both mothers. They've integrated their family life and their professional life in a way that seems very healthy.''
Joshua admitted waiting to welcome their baby into the world amid the global coronavirus pandemic has been ''a bit stressful'' for himself and the 33-year-old actress.
He said: ''Obviously, it's a bit stressful right now and we're just trying to figure out how to be smart about being quarantined. The medical system right now is a little bit difficult, so we're figuring it out day by day.
''But she's healthy and the baby's healthy, so that's important.''
The couple are self-isolating at home and have been keeping busy with board games in order to stay sane.
The former 'Dawson's Creek' star said recently: ''We're just trying to figure out on a moment to moment basis how to get through this with our sanity. We're in the board game stage now. We did a lot, a lot, a lot of binge watching last week, so now ... we've moved our way through Monopoly.
''Now it's actually Jenga. Jenga's the thing! Jenga's great. It really brings out some ugliness in people.''
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
Vivacious ex-dancer Beth reaches gambler's paradise Las Vegas in the hope of becoming a cocktail...
Shutter Trailer A newly married couple discovers disturbing, ghostly images in photographs they develop after...
It's one of the oldest tricks in the movies: If you've got a tired story,...
Filmmakers go overboard all the time, but none more than Oliver Stone. When Stone released...
There is poetry to leaving home and starting life, but it only goes so far....
I may not love your work but I don't think much of your mind, either....
From a raw material standpoint, you can't get much better than Dangerous Liaisons. Wisely,...
A secret society so powerful it can get away with murder. A secret society...
A Scream knock-off? Yes. A good Scream knock-off? No.Sadly, Urban Legend will...
I have quickly found myself tiring of the peculiar tedium of the gritty twentysomething whodunit....
For all of Robert Altman's greatness, his lasting legacy to future filmmakers may be the...