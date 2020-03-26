Joshua Jackson has been receiving parenting advice from Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.

The 41-year-old star and his wife Jodie Turner-Smith are due to welcome their first child into the world very soon and he is grateful for the tips he's received from his 'Little Fires Everywhere' co-stars because he admires the way they juggle their work with parenting.

He told 'Good Morning America' in a video interview: ''Both of them were incredibly helpful.

''Both of them are not just actresses, but they run their own companies. They're both mothers. They've integrated their family life and their professional life in a way that seems very healthy.''

Joshua admitted waiting to welcome their baby into the world amid the global coronavirus pandemic has been ''a bit stressful'' for himself and the 33-year-old actress.

He said: ''Obviously, it's a bit stressful right now and we're just trying to figure out how to be smart about being quarantined. The medical system right now is a little bit difficult, so we're figuring it out day by day.

''But she's healthy and the baby's healthy, so that's important.''

The couple are self-isolating at home and have been keeping busy with board games in order to stay sane.

The former 'Dawson's Creek' star said recently: ''We're just trying to figure out on a moment to moment basis how to get through this with our sanity. We're in the board game stage now. We did a lot, a lot, a lot of binge watching last week, so now ... we've moved our way through Monopoly.

''Now it's actually Jenga. Jenga's the thing! Jenga's great. It really brings out some ugliness in people.''