Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are married and expecting their first child together, according to Us Weekly magazine.
The 41-year-old actor and the 'Queen & Slim' star have reportedly tied the knot just a few months after obtaining their marriage license, and are also believed to be expecting their first child together.
Us Weekly was the first to report the news, claiming Joshua is ''so supportive'' of his new spouse, and ''loves to cheer her on''.
As of the time of writing, the couple are yet to publicly comment on the two reports, which come just over a year after the pair began dating in November 2018.
It's unclear when the couple married, but they obtained a marriage license in August which is valid for 90 days, so it is believed they tied the knot some time before the end of November.
Joshua and Jodie, 33, were last spotted at a red carpet event together at last month's premiere for Jodie's movie 'Queen & Slim', where Joshua was said to be ''a total gentleman'' toward his beau.
An eyewitness at the time said: ''Joshua looked so thrilled to be there to support [Jodie]. He was all smiles and doting on her and her family all night. A total gentleman.''
The couple's marriage comes after Joshua previously romanced Diane Kruger for 10 years until 2016, and claimed at the time the pair wouldn't marry because he isn't religious.
Speaking during their relationship, Joshua said: ''I can tell you why we're not married: We're not religious. I don't feel any more or less committed to Diane for not having stood in front of a priest and had a giant party.
''We're both children of divorce, so it's hard for me to take marriage at face value as the thing that shows you've grown up and are committed to another person. But it may change at some point.''
