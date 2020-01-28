Jodie Turner-Smith doesn't want to raise her children in the US.

The 33-year-old actress is expecting her first child with her new husband Joshua Jackson and has already decided that she will move out of America in the future because she doesn't want her offspring to grow up doing ''shooter drills at school.''

Speaking to The Times newspaper, she said: ''The racial dynamics over here are fraught. White supremacy is overt. It's the reason I don't want to raise my kids here. I don't want my kids to grow up doing active shooter drills at school.''

Jodie - who was born in Britain - and Joshua - who was born in Vancouver, British Columbia - are now considering moving to Canada to bring up their family.

She added: ''England has gone off the rails.''

The brunette beauty moved to the US because she wanted to meet other black people but she was in for a ''huge culture shock'' because she felt like she was ''rejected by the black community'' for talking like a ''white girl.''

She explained: ''They were like, 'You talk like a white girl.' People would call me an Oreo. All I wanted was acceptance.''

Jodie and Joshua, 41, reportedly tied the knot in 2018 but the 'Queen & Slim' star has admitted she received backlash for being in an interracial relationship.

She recalled: ''There was this wave of people who were upset that I was possibly married to a white man.

''In America interracial dating or marriage is not something that is as accepted. Certain people feel strongly against it, in both communities. I felt it from the black community. It is so complicated. I don't want to give it too much energy.''

The couple's marriage comes after Joshua previously romanced Diane Kruger for 10 years until 2016, and claimed at the time the pair wouldn't marry because he isn't religious.

Speaking during their relationship, Joshua said: ''I can tell you why we're not married: We're not religious. I don't feel any more or less committed to Diane for not having stood in front of a priest and had a giant party.

''We're both children of divorce, so it's hard for me to take marriage at face value as the thing that shows you've grown up and are committed to another person. But it may change at some point.''