Josh Peck is to be a father for the first time.

The former 'Drake & Josh' star took to Twitter to reveal his wife Paige O'Brien - who he married in June 2017 - is expecting their first child together, and joked about shedding some weight after slimming down since his days on the Nickelodeon show.

He posted a professional picture of himself and pregnant Paige, and added the caption: ''Guys I did it! I'm finally down to my goal weight! Oh and we're pregnant (sic)''

Josh shared the same snap on his Instagram, and wrote: ''Oh baby. Literally, there's a baby in there. Love u @paigeobrienn @stormshoots (sic)''

Paige took to her Instagram account to post a photo of her baby bump.

She added the caption: ''We're havin' a baby! (sic)''

Josh is well known for appearing as Josh Nichols in Nickelodeon series 'Drake & Josh' from 2004 to 2007 alongside Drake Bell, who has congratulated the happy couple on their baby news.

He tweeted: ''Congratulations to @ItsJoshPeck and @paigeobrienn on the big news!!! Can't wait to meet the little one!! Sooo exciting!!!! (sic)''

The couple tied the knot last summer in Malibu, California, surrounded by family, friends and some star-studded guests, including Josh's 'Grandfathered' co-star John Stamos.

Josh shared a picture of his wedding suit on Instagram at the time, and couldn't resist another quip.

He wrote: ''What do you guys think of this look? Getting ready for a big night coming up, plus I'll be able to wear this when I eventually become a waiter. (sic)''