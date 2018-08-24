Former 'Drake & Josh' star Josh Peck has announced his wife Paige O'Brien is expecting their first child.
Josh Peck is to be a father for the first time.
The former 'Drake & Josh' star took to Twitter to reveal his wife Paige O'Brien - who he married in June 2017 - is expecting their first child together, and joked about shedding some weight after slimming down since his days on the Nickelodeon show.
He posted a professional picture of himself and pregnant Paige, and added the caption: ''Guys I did it! I'm finally down to my goal weight! Oh and we're pregnant (sic)''
Josh shared the same snap on his Instagram, and wrote: ''Oh baby. Literally, there's a baby in there. Love u @paigeobrienn @stormshoots (sic)''
Paige took to her Instagram account to post a photo of her baby bump.
She added the caption: ''We're havin' a baby! (sic)''
Josh is well known for appearing as Josh Nichols in Nickelodeon series 'Drake & Josh' from 2004 to 2007 alongside Drake Bell, who has congratulated the happy couple on their baby news.
He tweeted: ''Congratulations to @ItsJoshPeck and @paigeobrienn on the big news!!! Can't wait to meet the little one!! Sooo exciting!!!! (sic)''
The couple tied the knot last summer in Malibu, California, surrounded by family, friends and some star-studded guests, including Josh's 'Grandfathered' co-star John Stamos.
Josh shared a picture of his wedding suit on Instagram at the time, and couldn't resist another quip.
He wrote: ''What do you guys think of this look? Getting ready for a big night coming up, plus I'll be able to wear this when I eventually become a waiter. (sic)''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
1970s rocker Danny Collins (Al Pacino) has earned a reputation for himself as a sell-out....
Jed Eckert is a marines soldier visiting his police officer father and football playing younger...
America has failed to win at the Battle of the Year International Championships for fifteen...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
A slightly more adventurous story breaks the trequel curse: this film is actually better than...
Watch the trailer for Ice Age 3 Dawn Of The Dinosaurs!The Ice Age story continues...
A cleverly placed cameo early on in Drillbit Taylor reveals that the filmmakers are keenly...
I hated Ice Age. The prehistoric road-trip comedy arrived in theaters on the heels of...
This is a debut film of some earnestness that latches into a theme of natural...
Set in a small Oregon town where secrets are hard to keep and lies even...
Even when presented with a reasonably original idea for a kids' movie like "Max Keeble's...