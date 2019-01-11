Josh Hutcherson thinks James Franco is ''really honest and down-to-earth'', and doesn't think he's as ''hard to connect with'' as some people think.
Josh Hutcherson thinks James Franco is ''really honest and down-to-earth''.
The 26-year-old actor has worked with James on three movies - 'In Dubious Battle', 'The Disaster Artist', and 'The Long Home' - and says the ''biggest misconception'' about the actor is how people often think he can be ''hard to connect with'', when in actual fact he's ''a really good guy''.
He said: ''The biggest misconception about James is that some people find him like a little hard to connect with, but I can tell you, once you get inside the circle, he's like your best friend. He's a really good guy, really honest and extremely intelligent, down-to-earth.''
Josh also praised James' directing style, as he claimed the 40-year-old 'Deuce' star has an ''open process'' which allows his actors to give their own input into their roles.
Speaking on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', Josh said: ''His directing style - he really wants actors to follow like their intuitions, so he's very much open to kind of having the actors kinda give their input. He has a very free, kind of like open process, which is lovely.''
The 'Hunger Games' star's comments come after he made his own directorial debut in 2017 with 'Ape' - which was part of a series of five shorts produced by the actor and his mother Michelle Hutcherson's Turkeyfoot Productions, Indigenous Media and Condé Nast Entertainment - and said he was keen to continue working behind the camera on more projects.
He said: ''I've always wanted to direct. Directing definitely preceded acting for me. Before I really actually started in the business, I was directing my friends in movies in Kentucky. But they hated every moment of it and would quit often, so I didn't finish one of those projects. Now I'm going for redemption. I'm absolutely addicted to directing.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
A hilariously outrageous story based on real events, this film recounts the making of the...
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
Suzanne Collins' saga comes to a suitably epic conclusion in a climactic series of battles...
Katniss Everdeen is determined to take down President Snow once and for all. Too many...
Having successfully rescued Peeta and the other Hunger Games victors, Katniss Everdeen is feeling the...
This four-part franchise, based on the Suzanne Collins novels, turns very dark with this strikingly...
With the incredible ramifications of the end of the yearly ritualistic sacrificial televised Hunger Games,...
Katniss Everdeen has survived the latest political disaster of Panem following the shocking 75th Hunger...
Following Katniss Everdeen's escape from the catastrophic 75th Hunger Games with mentor Haymitch and two...
President Snow has a message for the people of Panem in a mock propaganda clip...
After 2012's The Hunger Games caught us off-guard with its subtle themes, this sequel more...
After becoming the first duo to win the annual Hunger Games following its 74th year,...
Although this adventure's premise will appeal to children, and the child within us, the film...
Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark have become symbols of hope to the people of the...