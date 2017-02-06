The Queens of the Stone Age frontman, who occasionally tours with Eagles of Death Metal, was supposed to be playing with the band at the music venue on 13 November, 2015, but missed out due to a last-minute change of plans.

Gunmen stormed the Bataclan during the gig, killing 89 people and injuring dozens more after a tense stand-off with police. A total of 130 people were killed in the French capital that night, during a series of co-ordinated attacks by terrorists.

Now, actor-turned-director Colin Hanks has made a documentary about the Bataclan terror attack, entitled Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends), which follows the band's return to Paris to performed there in February last year (16).

However, Homme revealed at the film's premiere on Thursday (02Feb17) he tried to talk Colin out of going ahead with the project, and refuses to watch any of the film.

"I told him, you don't have to be part of this. Stay away. And he chose not to, which I think is an extremely kind and noble and giving thing to do for your friends," he said.

Confirming he wouldn't be watching any of the HBO documentary, Homme added, "Being in the spot that I was in was plenty for me. I trust Colin and I love Colin, and I hope that you like it... (The terrorists) may have started the sentence, but the punctuation needs to be something more and something beautiful, and that's what's important."

Eagles of Death Metal frontman Jess Hughes, who was forced to flee the venue when gunmen burst in during their Bataclan gig, said he had only seen "bits and pieces" of the finished film. "It was hard to watch," Hughes said. "It's difficult."

Hanks admitted he had made the documentary with the sole purpose of trying to get the band to move on with their lives. (Making the documentary) is also an excuse for me to be able to help my friends move on with their lives so they don't have to speak about this publicly again," the 39-year-old told Entertainment Tonight.

"When friends are suffering or having a difficult time, they want to protect their friends. This was a scenario in which I understood that instinct, but as a friend, I wasn't about to let them go through this thing alone."