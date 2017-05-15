Josh Henderson says his acting career makes dating tough - because he gets worried women are only interested in him because he's famous.

'The Arrangement' star is currently single and he admits his job makes relationships hard because he's always working and has little control over his schedule, which means he doesn't always have the time to devote to a new partner.

Josh is also paranoid that some of the girls he meets only show an interest in him because he's on TV.

Speaking to the new issue of LaPalme Magazine, he said: ''I'm single ... being in this industry and being a visible part of it makes it tough. I'm shooting a show six months out of the year or out of the country. I'm a relationship guy, and I like being in them. You want to make sure that the person you want to be with wants to be with you and not the person on TV.''

In 'The Arrangement', Josh plays fictional actor Kyle West who enters into an arranged relationship with Christine Evangelista's character Megan Morrison.

The 35-year-old actor understands why the plot has drawn comparisons with some real-life Hollywood romances which have been rumoured to be contract relationships, something he believes happens more than the public might expect.

He said: ''I understand the initial comparisons to Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' relationship and the Scientology tie-in ... But the show is unique ... It's a show about contract marriages and of course no one knows for sure if they were in one ... Studios would do it back in the day to promote leading men and women. I don't know if they're still around for sure. But one thing's certain, if they are the only people that really know it are in one.''