Voice recordings are being made for the highly-anticipated sequel to 'Frozen'.
Josh Gad has revealed that voice recordings have begun on 'Frozen 2'.
The 36-year-old actor voiced magical snowman Olaf in the hit 2013 Disney animation - which also starred Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell and Jonathan Groff - and he has informed fans that the team have started working on the sequel.
Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a picture of some of the cast and wrote: ''Nothing is more exciting than getting back in the booth with this incredible team. Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Bobby Lopez along with John Lasseter and the amazing people at @disneyanimation have created a story that carries on the incredible legacy of the original #Frozen and continues to build and expand on the characters and themes in new and exciting ways.
''Unfortunately, that's all I can I tell you right now. But, rest assured #Frozen2 is on the way and damn is it going to be special. 11.27.19. (sic)''
The first movie was inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale 'The Snow Queen' and follows the story of a fearless Princess Anna (Bell) who sets off on a journey alongside iceman Kristoff (Groff) and his pet reindeer to rescue her sister Elsa (Menzel), whose icy powers have left the kingdom trapped in an eternal winter.
In March 2015, the sequel was announced with Buck and Lee returning as directors and Peter Del Vecho returning as producer.
It is not yet known what the plot of the movie will be but Menzel - who voices Elsa - is backing a campaign to give Elsa a girlfriend.
She said: ''I think it's great. Disney's just gotta contend with that. I'll let them figure that out. No matter what, Elsa changed my life.''
The novel's author saw a cut of the film and loved each of the changes the movie's director had made.
Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) is well known for becoming the first African American Supreme Court...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
To outsiders, the castle which sits on the outskirts of a small town is just...
Disney have released the new teaser trailer for the remake of the much-loved animated film...
There's nothing particularly memorable about this frantic animated romp, which adapts the iconic phone-app game...
Angry Birds Movie is a screen adaptation from the popular game in which we follow...
Red lives on a sun-kissed tropical island full of plenty of other vibrant flightless birds....
Ahead of the release of comedy adventure 'Pixels' later this summer, the cast of the...
Back in the eighties, NASA sent a time capsule up into space to connect with...
An unapologetically silly movie that manages to hit the right notes, this free-wheeling comedy makes...