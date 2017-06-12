Josh Gad has revealed he won't be playing Olaf in the Broadway stage version of 'Frozen' as he doesn't want to wear a snowman costume.
Josh Gad won't play Olaf in the Broadway version of 'Frozen'.
The 36-year-old actor provided the voice for the lovable snowman in the 2013 animated Disney feature, but has said he wouldn't want to take up the role again when the story moves to the stage, as he doesn't want to spend eight shows a week wearing a cumbersome snowman costume.
He said: ''Daddy doesn't want to dress up as a snowman eight times a week. I'm going to let somebody else do that. No I'm good, I'm good. I'm good in my pyjamas in a nice sound booth.''
And the 'Pixels' star has teased that 'Frozen 2', the upcoming sequel to the hugely popular feature, is set to be ''surprising and amazing''.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' at the Tony awards on Sunday (11.06.17), Josh said: ''I've heard rumours of what may be going on, and it all sounds wonderful and it's surprising and amazing.''
Meanwhile, Josh recently received high praise for his role as Le Fou in the live-action remake of Disney's 1991 classic 'Beauty and the Beast', as he portrayed the company's first openly gay character.
Speaking previously about the role, he said: ''[Director] Bill Condon did an amazing job of giving us an opportunity to create a version of Le Fou that isn't like the original, that expands on what the original did, but that makes him more human and makes him a wonderfully complex character to some extent.
''It's an incredible moment and it's subtle, but I think it's effective.''
And director Bill dubbed one particular scene as offering a ''nice, exclusively gay moment''.
He said: ''LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston. He's confused about what he wants. It's somebody who's just realising that he has these feelings. And Josh makes something really subtle and delicious out of it. And that's what has its payoff at the end, which I don't want to give away. But it is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie.''
The One Love Manchester benefit concert was full of surprises.
Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band embark on their Runaway Train Tour this summer.
See who's starring in what could be the next big British television hit...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
To outsiders, the castle which sits on the outskirts of a small town is just...
Disney have released the new teaser trailer for the remake of the much-loved animated film...
There's nothing particularly memorable about this frantic animated romp, which adapts the iconic phone-app game...
Angry Birds Movie is a screen adaptation from the popular game in which we follow...
Red lives on a sun-kissed tropical island full of plenty of other vibrant flightless birds....
Ahead of the release of comedy adventure 'Pixels' later this summer, the cast of the...
Back in the eighties, NASA sent a time capsule up into space to connect with...
An unapologetically silly movie that manages to hit the right notes, this free-wheeling comedy makes...
A wedding is a time for all of your friends and family to come together...