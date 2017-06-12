Josh Gad won't play Olaf in the Broadway version of 'Frozen'.

The 36-year-old actor provided the voice for the lovable snowman in the 2013 animated Disney feature, but has said he wouldn't want to take up the role again when the story moves to the stage, as he doesn't want to spend eight shows a week wearing a cumbersome snowman costume.

He said: ''Daddy doesn't want to dress up as a snowman eight times a week. I'm going to let somebody else do that. No I'm good, I'm good. I'm good in my pyjamas in a nice sound booth.''

And the 'Pixels' star has teased that 'Frozen 2', the upcoming sequel to the hugely popular feature, is set to be ''surprising and amazing''.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' at the Tony awards on Sunday (11.06.17), Josh said: ''I've heard rumours of what may be going on, and it all sounds wonderful and it's surprising and amazing.''

Meanwhile, Josh recently received high praise for his role as Le Fou in the live-action remake of Disney's 1991 classic 'Beauty and the Beast', as he portrayed the company's first openly gay character.

Speaking previously about the role, he said: ''[Director] Bill Condon did an amazing job of giving us an opportunity to create a version of Le Fou that isn't like the original, that expands on what the original did, but that makes him more human and makes him a wonderfully complex character to some extent.

''It's an incredible moment and it's subtle, but I think it's effective.''

And director Bill dubbed one particular scene as offering a ''nice, exclusively gay moment''.

He said: ''LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston. He's confused about what he wants. It's somebody who's just realising that he has these feelings. And Josh makes something really subtle and delicious out of it. And that's what has its payoff at the end, which I don't want to give away. But it is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie.''