Josh Gad is poised to produce a live-action remake of 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame'.

The 37-year-old actor is set to form a key part of the team Disney has assembled for its latest remake and although he's not currently attached to star in the film, that could still change, according to Deadline.

'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' will be a musical, with lan Menken and Broadway veteran Stephen Schwartz set to write the music.

Menken was responsible for the music of Disney hits like 'Beauty and the Beast' and 'Aladdin'.

The script is being written by playwright David Henry Hwang, though a director has yet to be confirmed.

Josh starred as Le Fou in 2017's 'Beauty and the Beast', and the actor previously admitted he was proud to appear in the much-hyped Disney film, especially as Le Fou became the studio's first-ever gay character.

He explained: ''What was most important to me was taking a character that is wonderful and so iconic, but is defined by cartoon conceits in the (original) movie ... and expanding on that, giving him dimension, making him human.

''I hope that it's a surprise to audiences to some extent, although I don't think it is anymore. I'm honoured to have that moment as part of my character's arc.''

Despite this, Josh stressed that there was ''nothing in the script that said 'LeFou is gay.'''