Josh Gad has posted an emotional video on Instagram expressing his anxiety over the global coronavirus pandemic.
Josh Gad is feeling ''emotional'' amid the coronavirus crisis.
The Hollywood star - who voices Olaf in the 'Frozen' films - has posted a clip on his Instagram account in which he addresses his fears over the pandemic.
Josh revealed he was going to cry by himself but then thought it was ''important for everybody to understand that we're all going through so much uncertainty right now''.
The actor - who has daughters Ava, nine, and Isabella, six, with his wife Ida Darvish - admitted he's ''emotional because I hate seeing our kids deprived of their normal lifestyles and not being able to understand why all of this is happening so quickly''.
Josh added: ''But I'm also emotional because of all the incredible things that so many of you out there are doing on a daily basis.
''And I know it's a struggle right now for many people, and I just wanted to say I love you all and I'm thinking of you all. We'll get through this.''
The 39-year-old star has also been reading children's bedtime stories to his fans to provide comfort to those people who are stuck at home due to the outbreak.
In a livestream, Josh said: ''So, since we're all stuck at home right now, I figured we'd have a little fun together.
''So, I'm going to see how this goes, but I decided I'm gonna read to you and your children - or just you, depending on what your prefer. I'm not gonna pass judgement right now since the world is a little bit of a hot mess.''
The 'Beauty and the Beast' star has since taken to Twitter every evening to read stories such as 'Olivia Goes to Venice' by Ian Falconer.
