Josh Gad has praised the ''strength'' of his friend Max Schachter following the death of his son in the Florida school shooting last week.
The 'Frozen' actor sent his support to his pal after watching the bereaved father on CNN, where he read a poem written by 14-year-old Alex just two weeks before he passed away from the injuries he sustained in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last week.
Josh tweeted: ''Watching our family friend #maxschachter read his son Alex's poem tonight is almost too much for me to bear. Max, we are all with you. We love you. Your strength is incredible. Your son's poetry is light in this darkness. #alexschachter (sic)''
The 36-year-old actor hit out at America's gun laws last week after learning Alex had been seriously injured in the shooting, which saw 17 people lose their lives when a 19-year-old gunman allegedly opened fire at his former high school.
Josh posted at the time: ''I am so angry tonight. I am so sad. I'm putting my phone down because we are debating sensible gun laws again. A child of one of our friend's has a bullet in his chest & is critical condition because a 19 year old had access to a military weapon. Pretend it's normal. It's not.(sic)''
And the following morning, the 'Beauty and the Beast Star' revealed the teenager had passed away as a result of his injuries.
He wrote: ''Last night, I received a text while I slept that our friend's son passed away from his gun shot wound. My grief for this family and the many others knows no bounds. I'm so sorry this happened. I'm so sorry our leaders are worthless. I'm so sorry we are bound to repeat this again.(sic)''
