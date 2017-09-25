Josh Gad's children aren't ''interested'' in his job despite him voicing Olaf in 'Frozen', because they are already ''spoiled'' by the movie franchise.
Josh Gad's children aren't ''interested'' in his job.
The 36-year-old actor has daughters Ava, six, and Isabella, three, with his wife Ida Darvish, and although he stars as lovable snowman Olaf in Disney hit 'Frozen' - as well as its upcoming sequel - he has admitted his children don't care about his job.
When asked by E! News what his brood said when he told them 'Frozen' would be getting a sequel, he said: ''[They said] 'Daddy, I want more cereal.' They're not interested in what I'm doing.''
But Josh believes his daughters are ''spoiled'' when it comes to the world of 'Frozen', as he often reads them books about the fictional characters in the voice of Olaf, and so ''every day is a sequel for them''.
He added: ''They're a little spoiled. because I read to them these stories at night. When I read a book about 'Frozen', I read it as Olaf. So, they get it firsthand. So, for them, every day is a sequel for them.''
In addition to talking about his brood, Josh also reflected on the impressive heroics his co-star Kristen Bell showed earlier this month when she saved his family from the devastation of Hurricane Irma after they found themselves stranded in Florida, where Kristen was staying.
He said of the star: ''It's incredible to have a friend who is a phone call away and able to accommodate me and my family and make sure that they're all safe and sound, especially when you feel so vulnerable and hopeless because you're thousands of miles away on the opposite coast. So, she's one of the greats - she really is.''
At the time of the natural disaster, Josh took to Instagram to share a picture of Kristen with his parents, dubbing her as an ''angel'' for ''literally saving'' his family.
He wrote: ''So @kristenanniebell literally saved my parents and my entire family tonight from #hurricaneirma . When they were stranded in Florida, she got them a hotel room at her hotel in Orlando and saved them, my brothers, my sister-in-law and niece and nephew. They don't make them like this girl. Thank you Kristin. You are truly an angel sent from above. And thank you @ewablueeyes for bother her when I asked you not to!!!! (sic)''
The novel's author saw a cut of the film and loved each of the changes the movie's director had made.
Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) is well known for becoming the first African American Supreme Court...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
To outsiders, the castle which sits on the outskirts of a small town is just...
Disney have released the new teaser trailer for the remake of the much-loved animated film...
There's nothing particularly memorable about this frantic animated romp, which adapts the iconic phone-app game...
Angry Birds Movie is a screen adaptation from the popular game in which we follow...
Red lives on a sun-kissed tropical island full of plenty of other vibrant flightless birds....
Ahead of the release of comedy adventure 'Pixels' later this summer, the cast of the...
Back in the eighties, NASA sent a time capsule up into space to connect with...
An unapologetically silly movie that manages to hit the right notes, this free-wheeling comedy makes...