Josh Gad's children aren't ''interested'' in his job.

The 36-year-old actor has daughters Ava, six, and Isabella, three, with his wife Ida Darvish, and although he stars as lovable snowman Olaf in Disney hit 'Frozen' - as well as its upcoming sequel - he has admitted his children don't care about his job.

When asked by E! News what his brood said when he told them 'Frozen' would be getting a sequel, he said: ''[They said] 'Daddy, I want more cereal.' They're not interested in what I'm doing.''

But Josh believes his daughters are ''spoiled'' when it comes to the world of 'Frozen', as he often reads them books about the fictional characters in the voice of Olaf, and so ''every day is a sequel for them''.

He added: ''They're a little spoiled. because I read to them these stories at night. When I read a book about 'Frozen', I read it as Olaf. So, they get it firsthand. So, for them, every day is a sequel for them.''

In addition to talking about his brood, Josh also reflected on the impressive heroics his co-star Kristen Bell showed earlier this month when she saved his family from the devastation of Hurricane Irma after they found themselves stranded in Florida, where Kristen was staying.

He said of the star: ''It's incredible to have a friend who is a phone call away and able to accommodate me and my family and make sure that they're all safe and sound, especially when you feel so vulnerable and hopeless because you're thousands of miles away on the opposite coast. So, she's one of the greats - she really is.''

At the time of the natural disaster, Josh took to Instagram to share a picture of Kristen with his parents, dubbing her as an ''angel'' for ''literally saving'' his family.

He wrote: ''So @kristenanniebell literally saved my parents and my entire family tonight from #hurricaneirma . When they were stranded in Florida, she got them a hotel room at her hotel in Orlando and saved them, my brothers, my sister-in-law and niece and nephew. They don't make them like this girl. Thank you Kristin. You are truly an angel sent from above. And thank you @ewablueeyes for bother her when I asked you not to!!!! (sic)''