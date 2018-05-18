Josh Gad thought he was having ''a heart attack'' when he was diagnosed with General Anxiety Disorder.
Josh Gad thought he was having ''a heart attack'' when he was diagnosed with General Anxiety Disorder.
The 37-year-old actor has revealed that when he was in college, he went through a period of ''extreme anxiety'' which left him unable to ''breathe'' and feeling as though he was suffering from a heart attack.
He said: ''So when I was about 20 years old in college, I went through a period of extreme anxiety, didn't understand what was happening to me, thought that I was having a heart attack, literally felt like I couldn't breathe, would suddenly be prone to bursts of sadness. And I went to go speak to a psychiatrist and a psychologist, and I got the medical and professional help that I needed in order to overcome what, at the time I didn't know, was General Anxiety Disorder.''
The 'Frozen' star went on to state that seeking help for his anxiety ''saved [his] life'', and encouraged other people who are feeling a similar way to talk to a professional.
Speaking in a video as part of The Child Mind Institute's #MyYoungerSelf campaign - in which stars share messages with their younger selves in the hope to end the stigma attached to mental health and learning disorders - Josh added: ''Seeking that help and receiving that help truly not only saved my life, but it afforded me the opportunity to do what I love doing today. And so I encourage all of you who have similar struggles to speak about them and to go get the answers that you too need for help.''
The Child Mind Institute's campaign features over 30 actors, Olympians, authors, comedians, and other influencers in the hopes of showing children and adolescents who struggle that there is a bright future ahead if they open up and ask for help.
Emma Stone, Kristen Bell, Lena Dunham, and Gabrielle Union are among the other stars who have contributed to the project.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
Harvey Weinstein wanted one movie, and almost sacked Peter Jackson over it.
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) is well known for becoming the first African American Supreme Court...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
To outsiders, the castle which sits on the outskirts of a small town is just...
Disney have released the new teaser trailer for the remake of the much-loved animated film...
There's nothing particularly memorable about this frantic animated romp, which adapts the iconic phone-app game...
Angry Birds Movie is a screen adaptation from the popular game in which we follow...
Red lives on a sun-kissed tropical island full of plenty of other vibrant flightless birds....
Ahead of the release of comedy adventure 'Pixels' later this summer, the cast of the...
Back in the eighties, NASA sent a time capsule up into space to connect with...
In 1982, Earth created a time capsule of popular culture from the era, and sent...