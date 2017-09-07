'Frozen' is to return to cinema screens this November.

Fans of the hugely popular 2013 animated Disney feature are set to be in for a treat this holiday season, as the movie will be returning to cinemas in the UK for just one weekend only on November 25 and 26.

And it isn't just the magic of the main movie that fans will get to enjoy, as a brand new mini movie, entitled 'Olaf's Frozen Adventure', is set to be screened before the feature on both days of the exclusive viewing.

'Olaf's Frozen Adventure' sees the titular snowman - voiced by Josh Gad - team up with reindeer Sven on a merry mission to discover a host of Christmas traditions they can bring home for sisters Anna (voiced by Kristen Bell) and Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel), as well as Kristoff, voiced by Jonathan Groff.

The 21-minute mini movie was directed by Emmy-winning filmmakers Kevin Deters and Stevie Wermers-Skelton, produced by Oscar winner Roy Conli, and features a screenplay by Jac Schaeffer, as well as four original songs by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson.

'Frozen' was a mammoth success upon its release four years ago, and has earned more than $1.27 billion globally, as well as winning two Academy Awards for Best Animated Film and Best Original Song with 'Let It Go', and a Golden Globe Best Animated Feature Film.

And if the special screening wasn't enough, fans can also look forward to a feature-length sequel to 'Frozen', which is slated for release in 2019 and will reunite filmmakers Jennifer Lee, Chris Buck and Peter Del Vecho with the Grammy- and Oscar-winning songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Tickets for the exclusive 'Frozen' screening go on sale on November 1.