Josh Duhamel has admitted he used to be''terrified'' of Transformers: The Last Knight' director Michael Bay when he first worked with him on the 2007 film which kicked off the blockbuster franchise.
Josh Duhamel used to be ''terrified'' of 'Transformers: The Last Knight' director Michael Bay.
The 44-year-old actor returns to the giant robot franchise as Colonel William Lennox in the fifth film in blockbuster series after making his last appearance as the character in 2011's 'Transformers: Dark of the Moon', the third installment.
Duhamel admits he was apprehensive about working with director Bay when he was cast in the first movie in 2007 because he'd heard that the filmmaker was tough on set, but his fears soon dissipated once the cameras started rolling.
In an interview with Collider, Duhamel said: ''I used to be terrified about him because I'd heard these stories, like, 'You don't wanna cross him, you know, he will tear you apart.' But the truth is he's more bark than he is bite! He does get heated, he does get passionate, if you will, but it really is about getting the best shot and people are on point. People really come with their A-Game every single day.''
He recalled a time on 'The Last Knight' when he witnessed someone get 'Bayed' - a term used to sum up a confrontation with the director - and likened his outbursts to that of a ''big kid''
Duhamel said: ''One of Mark's [Whalberg] guys, they call him cowboy, he was helping mark with something between shots and Michael went up to him and he was talking or something and Michael didn't want him to talk and just got in his face and cowboy just took it and he just looked like he got the principal's office on steroids and Michael leaves and Cowboy looks around like, 'I just got Bayed' - he was all excited about it. You can't really take it personally, it is what it is. He's like a big kid.''
'Transformers: The Last Knight' expands the mythology of the Transformers universe by introducing a medieval-set backstory, which involves King Arthur of England and wizard Merlin.
Whalberg reprises his lead role as Cade Yeager from 'Transformers: Age of Extinction', while the rest of the cast includes Sir Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, Stanley Tucci, Jerrod Carmichael,John Turturro, Isabela Moner, Gil Birmingham and Jean Dujardin.
Ono is to receive a credit for co-writing 'Imagine', 46 years after it was released.
Famous rocker Steve Earle has calls Noel Gallagher ''the most overrated songwriter ever'' and praised Damon Albarn.
Where is Optimus Prime when we need him most? Despite the fact that Earth is...
Has humanity been left to defend itself against the ruthless Decepticons now that Optimus Prime...
With the few remaining Autobots in hiding, the world is a dark place. Galvatron is...
Ben Cahill is an ambitious lawyer with an overwhelming urge to see justice for those...
When Kate (Hillary Swank), a concert pianist, is diagnosed with ALS (also known as Motor...
The most surprising thing about this comedy is that it's not very funny, but then...
Mitchell seemed to have the perfect life with a beautiful wife, a family, nice house...
Nicholas Sparks strikes again with yet another film based on a misty-eyed novel about tormented...
Jeremy Coleman is a firefighter who is looking forward to a night of celebrations with...
A collection of random shorts that focus mainly on idiotic male behaviour, this portmanteau comedy...
When Katie Feldman flees from her city and winds up in the picturesque town of...
If you were hoping for a romantic comedy with a harmless storyline, romance and inoffensive...
The team that made the thin-but-enjoyable Valentine's Day in 2010 reunites for another massively overextended...