Josh Duhamel ''just wants happiness'' in 2018.

The 45-year-old actor had a tough year last year when splitting with his wife Fergie - with whom he has four-year-old son Axl - in February after eight years of marriage, and made the news public in September.

And the star doesn't want to have a stressful year again this year, as he's looking to fill the next 12 months with ''peace, love and freedom.''

He told People magazine: ''I'm just always continuing to find - creatively to be free. Maybe freedom is the wrong word considering what happened in 2017. It's really about me being able to continue growing as an artist, continuing to be a great dad. I just want happiness.''

It comes after Josh's tough year forced the 'Safe Haven' actor to splash out on a secret cabin retreat so he could ''relax'' in the wake of his split from the 'Fergalicious' hitmaker.

He previously said: ''I just walked in and I felt relaxed. I felt like this was a place where I can come in and just land every day. It has this beautiful view. It's up on this hill, it's got a beautiful pool in the back, it's got enough yard to put a little chipping area, putting area in eventually. Great barbecue. It just feels relaxing, you know, and I have been unsettled now since February, so I am excited to just get some place and just have my stuff and just relax a little bit.''

Josh and Fergie announced their split in September, stating at the time that they had split several months beforehand.

They said in a statement: ''With absolute love and respect, we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year.

''To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.''