Josh Duhamel wants to find a girl that he can ''have a family with''.

The 'Life As We Know It' star - who has five-year-old son Axl with his ex-wife Fergie - can't wait to have more children and wants to find a woman ''young enough to have kids'' so he can settle down and have a family.

Speaking to Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert Podcast, he said: ''I'm not 30 years old anymore. I'm 46. I want to have more kids in the next few years. So it's more about finding someone young enough to have kids. It's not as if I'm out there trying to just f**k anything. That's not who I am. I'm trying to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with.''

Josh previously dated actress Eiza Gonzalez after his split from Fergie but their romance ended earlier this year because of bad ''timing''.

A source said in the summer: ''Josh Duhamel and Eiza Gonzalez have ended their relationship. Josh truly enjoyed Eiza's company but is ready to move on. Eiza was very busy with work and so was Josh. She was willing to do whatever it took to make it last, but Josh just isn't in that place at the moment. While they did end things partially because of their work schedules, they also called it quits because they truly are on different pages and the timing just wasn't right.

''She was looking for a serious relationship and wanted a life partner. He wasn't at that point. Josh is highly independent and he values his space and free time. It was hard for Eiza to deal with being apart so much.''