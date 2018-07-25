Josh Duhamel and Eiza Gonzalez split because of bad ''timing''.

The 45-year-old actor began dating the actress just two months ago, following his split from his estranged wife Fergie - with whom he has four-year-old son Axl - last year, and decided to call time on their romance earlier this week after realising they were on ''different pages'' when it came to the future of their relationship.

A source said: ''Josh Duhamel and Eiza Gonzalez have ended their relationship. Josh truly enjoyed Eiza's company but is ready to move on. Eiza was very busy with work and so was Josh. She was willing to do whatever it took to make it last, but Josh just isn't in that place at the moment.

''While they did end things partially because of their work schedules, they also called it quits because they truly are on different pages and the timing just wasn't right. She was looking for a serious relationship and wanted a life partner. He wasn't at that point.

''Josh is highly independent and he values his space and free time. It was hard for Eiza to deal with being apart so much.''

The insider claims the 'Love, Simon' actor is still mourning the his split from Fergie, and ''didn't have the same goals'' as Eiza, 28, who was looking to settle down.

They added: ''Josh and Fergie's break up is still very raw and painful for him. He worked hard to move on from his eight-year marriage and Eiza was a wonderful companion for him during a very difficult time.

''After Josh and Fergie split, he wasn't expecting to get involved with anyone so soon and, in the end, Josh didn't have the same goals as Eiza. Josh and Fergie have been talking often. He has done everything to keep their parenting relationship intact, but he also misses her.''

And it seems some friends in Josh's inner circle believe the end of his romance with Eiza could leave room for another shot with the 'Fergalicious' hitmaker instead.

The source told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Some of their friends are relieved that the relationship with Eiza is over and hope one day Fergie and Josh will work it out.''