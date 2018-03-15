Josh Duhamel has dubbed Jennifer Garner as ''an incredible woman''.

The 45-year-old actor stars alongside Jennifer in his upcoming movie 'Love Simon' and has said that he loved working with the beauty, as he was able to ask her for parenting tips when it came to his four-year-old son Axl, whom he has with estranged wife Fergie.

Speaking about Jennifer - who has Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and Samuel, six, with her estranged husband Ben Affleck - Josh said: ''Her kids weren't on set, neither were mine. We were only there for I think, a week and a half, two weeks, working, but I went to Jen a couple times asking advice on certain things and she's an incredible woman, she really is. She's very, very smart. She's a lot funnier than I think people realise.''

Despite gushing over his co-star, Josh - who split with Fergie in February last year before confirming the news in September - has dismissed recent rumours of a romance between the two newly single stars, but says he understands that it's ''part of the business''.

When asked by E! News about the dating rumours surrounding him and Jennifer, he said: ''It does truly amaze me. I try not to comment on it. It is what it is and it's part of the business. We're in the circus and that's part of being in the circus.''

It comes after it was recently claimed that the 'Safe Haven' actor was now in a relationship with fellow star Eiza González.

A source said recently: ''They drank and partied together until very late. After, Josh reached out to a mutual friend and asked for Eiza's number. They definitely have a connection because they've been FaceTiming and texting nonstop while she's been in England working. They're keeping it on the down-low. He's telling her he's never met anyone like her before.''