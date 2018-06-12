Josh Duhamel has ''fallen head over heels'' for Eiza Gonzalez, after the pair were spotted on their second public date over the weekend.
The 45-year-old actor announced his split from wife Fergie - with whom he has four-year-old son Axl - in September last year after eight years of marriage, and after he was first reported to be romancing the 'Baby Driver' actress in February, their relationship hasn't slowed down.
A source said: ''Their relationship seems to get stronger every day. When they are together, you can truly see how taken they are by each other. They're sweet and affectionate with one another and laugh nonstop. It's great to see Josh so happy.
''[Josh has] fallen head over heels [for Eiza]. They spend every minute together when they aren't working. She has been great for Josh and it looks like they are in it for the long haul. Josh has always been a very private guy and Eiza has given him that space he needed to move forward. Josh is glowing lately and his friends are so happy to see him this way.''
The pair were spotted on their second public date over the weekend at Antonio's Pizzeria in Sherman Oaks, California, and the insider adds that it ''took a lot'' for the 'Love, Simon' actor to feel comfortable going public following his split from singer Fergie.
They added: ''It took a lot for Josh to take that step because he will always love Fergie and never wants to hurt her in any way. The last thing Josh wanted to do was to publicly move on while Fergie wasn't quite ready. He wanted to respect her feelings and give her time.''
Eiza was reportedly happy to wait for Josh to be ready, and now that they've seemingly confirmed their romance, the pair are said to believe it was ''worth the wait''.
The insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Eiza was willing to keep everything quiet until Josh was ready to be seen together on a real date. Refraining from stepping out in public wasn't easy for either of them. Eiza wanted to share their joy and be free to date and hang out with friends, but it has been worth the wait. She knew it was important to Josh.''
