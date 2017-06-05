Josh Duhamel doesn't want to ''screw up'' his son.

The 44-year-old actor admitted his wife Fergie is a much more ''patient'' parent to three-year-old Axl but he does his best to be a good father, and thinks it was better he waited until later in life before having kids.

He told talk show host Ellen Degeneres: ''She's definitely more evolved than I am, and more patient.

''Having a kid at 40 years old is much different than having one at 22, you know, so I'm a little more mature than I was then. I'm just doing the best that I can, trying not to screw him up for life. You never know.''

The 'Transformers: The Last Knight' actor recently admitted he is looking forward to coaching his little boy in athletics when he's older and thinks sport can teach youngsters a lot of important lessons.

He said: ''I'm totally going to be that dad. I'll be the dad on the sidelines coaching.

''You learn how to win and lose and be on a team. He doesn't need to be a professional athlete, but he should learn how to be on a team and compete because that's what the real world is about.''

Though Josh has taken Axl to some baseball games already, he admits the youngster hasn't been gripped by the action in the field.

He said: ''I've taken him to two games now. He's not so much into the baseball as he is finding other kids to hang out with and steal cotton candy from. Last time, he found a little girl around his age and he went and sat with her and they had a great time.''