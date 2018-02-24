Josh Duhamel is dating Eiza González, following his split from Fergie.
The 'Transformers: The Last Knight' star has been romantically linked to the actress and singer following his split from Fergie.
A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''They drank and partied together until very late. After, Josh reached out to a mutual friend and asked for Eiza's number. They definitely have a connection because they've been FaceTiming and texting nonstop while she's been in England working. They're keeping it on the down-low. He's telling her he's never met anyone like her before.''
And the 45-year-old actor wants to fill the next 12 months with ''peace, love and freedom''.
He shared: ''I'm just always continuing to find - creatively to be free. Maybe freedom is the wrong word considering what happened in 2017. It's really about me being able to continue growing as an artist, continuing to be a great dad. I just want happiness.''
And after his tough year, the 'Safe Haven' actor splashed out on a secret cabin retreat so he could ''relax'' in the wake of his split.
He shared: ''I just walked in and I felt relaxed. I felt like this was a place where I can come in and just land every day. It has this beautiful view. It's up on this hill, it's got a beautiful pool in the back, it's got enough yard to put a little chipping area, putting area in eventually. Great barbecue. It just feels relaxing, you know, and I have been unsettled now since February, so I am excited to just get some place and just have my stuff and just relax a little bit.''
