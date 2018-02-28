American actor Josh Duhamel has claimed he knows the secrets behind Tupac Shakur's murder in 1996.
Josh Duhamel thinks he knows the secrets behind Tupac Shakur's murder.
The 45-year-old actor has grown increasingly familiar with the circumstances surrounding the shootings of Tupac in 1996 and his rap rival The Notorious B.I.G in 1997 since being cast in 'Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G', and he's convinced he knows who is responsible for Tupac's death.
Josh - who portrays Detective Greg Kading in the 10-part series - explained: ''The show is called 'Unsolved', but we all know what happened. And that's one thing that I think people are going to be most surprised by.
''We have a very good idea - whether we agree that the police were involved - there were definitely some shady things that were going on. Did they do it? Did they not do it?''
Tupac was killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas after attending a Mike Tyson boxing match at the MGM Grand casino earlier in the night.
Since his death, there have been numerous theories as to who killed him, but no one has been charged with the murder.
Josh explained that although he claims to know what happened on the night of Tupac's death, it's very difficult for anyone to prove.
Speaking to Us Weekly, he said: ''It's not what you know, it's what you can prove, and that's the tragedy of this story. There's so many conflicting theories that it's hard to sift through it all and find out what the actual truth is.''
Josh also claimed that Tupac's impact can still be seen in how his fans continue to speculate about his death.
He explained: ''One can only hope to have people speculate on whether or not he's still alive or not. I wish people do that about me, but they won't. Tupac Shakur was larger than life.''
With this fifth Transformers movie, it seems clear that Michael Bay is still trying to...
Where is Optimus Prime when we need him most? Despite the fact that Earth is...
Has humanity been left to defend itself against the ruthless Decepticons now that Optimus Prime...
With the few remaining Autobots in hiding, the world is a dark place. Galvatron is...
Ben Cahill is an ambitious lawyer with an overwhelming urge to see justice for those...
When Kate (Hillary Swank), a concert pianist, is diagnosed with ALS (also known as Motor...
The most surprising thing about this comedy is that it's not very funny, but then...
Mitchell seemed to have the perfect life with a beautiful wife, a family, nice house...
Nicholas Sparks strikes again with yet another film based on a misty-eyed novel about tormented...
Jeremy Coleman is a firefighter who is looking forward to a night of celebrations with...
A collection of random shorts that focus mainly on idiotic male behaviour, this portmanteau comedy...
When Katie Feldman flees from her city and winds up in the picturesque town of...
If you were hoping for a romantic comedy with a harmless storyline, romance and inoffensive...